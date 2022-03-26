Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,536 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,962,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,177 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $10.57. 31,613,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,251,068. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

