Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,690.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.26. 794,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,157. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $169.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $91.51.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

