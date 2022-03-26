REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

Get REV Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.04.

NYSE:REVG opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. REV Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $878.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 2.27.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in REV Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 94.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in REV Group by 13,784.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in REV Group by 99,137.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.