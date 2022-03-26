Rex S. Jackson Sells 8,100 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $145,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CHPT stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 5.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 67.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

