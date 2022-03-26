Rex S. Jackson Sells 8,100 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $145,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CHPT stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $36.86.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CHPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.
About ChargePoint (Get Rating)
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.