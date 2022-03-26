Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, decreased their target price on Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rezolute currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.20.

Rezolute stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 299.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio includes RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

