Richard Last Purchases 1,500 Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Stock

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) insider Richard Last acquired 1,500 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,326 ($17.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,890 ($26,184.83).

Shares of GAMA opened at GBX 1,356 ($17.85) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,500.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,687.83. Gamma Communications plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,293.90 ($17.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,350 ($30.94).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $4.40. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16%.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

