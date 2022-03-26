Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

RVSB stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $167.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.78. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $8.22.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 34.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

