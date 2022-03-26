Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
RVSB stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $167.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.78. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $8.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.
About Riverview Bancorp (Get Rating)
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.