Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS)

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.94) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.34% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Dr. Martens to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.32) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
DOCS stock opened at GBX 241.40 ($3.18) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65. The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70. Dr. Martens has a 12 month low of GBX 206.60 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 517 ($6.81). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 273.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 350.61.
Dr. Martens Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
Recommended Stories
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.