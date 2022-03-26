Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS)

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.94) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Dr. Martens to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.32) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

DOCS stock opened at GBX 241.40 ($3.18) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65. The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70. Dr. Martens has a 12 month low of GBX 206.60 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 517 ($6.81). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 273.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 350.61.

In related news, insider Lynne Weedall bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £10,680 ($14,060.03). Also, insider Robyn Perriss bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.99) per share, with a total value of £45,450 ($59,834.12).

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

