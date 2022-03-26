Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Short Interest Up 621.7% in March

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 621.7% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 166.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of KKWFF remained flat at $$29.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $34.75.

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV engages in the provision of maritime services. It operates through the following segments: Dredging & Inland Infra, Offshore Energy, and Towage & Salvage. The Dredging & Inland Infra segment involves all activities required to remove silt, sand, and other layers from the seabed and river bed and in some cases in coastal protection and land reclamation.

