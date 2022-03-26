Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $76.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $61.45 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average of $80.63.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

