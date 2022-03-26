RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Down 96.5% in March

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,242,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RushNet stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,510,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,043,688. RushNet has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.02.

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Glenwood Springs, CO.

