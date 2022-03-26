Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.74 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 261.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,931 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $14,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

DAL stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.