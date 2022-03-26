Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.64 Million Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $15,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,234.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in UMH Properties during the third quarter worth about $208,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UMH Properties during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 209.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 474.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. TheStreet lowered UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 130 shares of company stock worth $2,993 and sold 7,710 shares worth $182,673. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

