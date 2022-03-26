Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.11 Million Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,296,055 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 514,314 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $16,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.88%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

