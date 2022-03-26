Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,739 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,739 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $17,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.0% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $110.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.02.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.36.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

