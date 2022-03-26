Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 30,517 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,517 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $16,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $131,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.42.

Shares of STLD opened at $89.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

