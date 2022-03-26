Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 57,343 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,343 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $15,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the third quarter worth $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CGI in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB opened at $80.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.00.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

CGI Profile (Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.