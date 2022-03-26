Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $42.43.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 129.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.