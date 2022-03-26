Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) will post $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. Ryerson posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,419.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

RYI opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 400.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

