Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHP. FMR LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 61,353 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $91.26 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $96.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

