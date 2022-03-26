Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($31.32) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.96 ($38.42).

Shares of SZG stock opened at €48.00 ($52.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.28. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €22.45 ($24.67) and a 12 month high of €44.64 ($49.05). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

