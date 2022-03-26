Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target Raised to €32.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €28.50 ($31.32) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €30.70 ($33.74) to €30.10 ($33.08) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.98) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.02.

Salzgitter stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

