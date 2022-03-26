SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Short Interest Update

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 418.1% from the February 28th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

SASDY stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. SAS AB has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

Separately, HSBC lowered SAS AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

SAS AB engages in the provision of air transportation services, air cargo, and other aviation services at selected airports in the route network. It manages passenger flights on an extensive Nordic and International route network. The company was founded in August 1946 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

