Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SISXF opened at $13.70 on Friday. Savaria has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $17.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15.

Get Savaria alerts:

About Savaria (Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.