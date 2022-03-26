Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SISXF opened at $13.70 on Friday. Savaria has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $17.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15.
About Savaria (Get Rating)
