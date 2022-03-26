Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Schlumberger by 25.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,252,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,756,404. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.