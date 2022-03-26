Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Up 3.7%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 1,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 269,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $503.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 700.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

