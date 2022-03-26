Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Up 3.7%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 1,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 269,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.
The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $503.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.
Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.
