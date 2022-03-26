Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

SCHD opened at $79.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

