Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $44.84 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after buying an additional 2,095,290 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 655.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,789,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

