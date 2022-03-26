Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of NIKE in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.56. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

NYSE:NKE opened at $133.70 on Thursday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in NIKE by 82.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NIKE by 344.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

