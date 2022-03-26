Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,820 ($23.96) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STB. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,899 ($25.00) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,748.20 ($23.01).

Shares of LON:STB opened at GBX 1,292.50 ($17.02) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank has a one year low of GBX 1,005 ($13.23) and a one year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.69). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,288.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,270.67. The company has a market capitalization of £241.05 million and a PE ratio of 6.46.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

