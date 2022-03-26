Sepio Capital LP Grows Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.84.

NYSE PINS opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 390,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,352,965. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

