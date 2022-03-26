Sepio Capital LP Grows Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $260,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $186,139,000 after acquiring an additional 186,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,639 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $53,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.79.

NYSE DKS opened at $108.33 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

In related news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $4,057,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,685 shares of company stock worth $8,004,654 over the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

