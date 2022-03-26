Sepio Capital LP Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 204.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.35.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $286.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.92 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

