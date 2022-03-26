Sepio Capital LP Has $350,000 Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,238,000 after buying an additional 3,421,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,227,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,029,000 after buying an additional 1,571,630 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $20,988,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,729,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,188,000.

Shares of PDBC opened at $18.43 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20.

