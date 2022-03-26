Sepio Capital LP Has $4.37 Million Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,091 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWS. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,950,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 320,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 135,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 268,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWS opened at $20.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

