Sepio Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,231,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,107.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,806,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,965.48.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,556.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,486.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,666.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,277.41 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

