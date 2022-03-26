Sepio Capital LP Invests $243,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $106.73 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $97.62 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

