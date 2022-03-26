Sepio Capital LP Invests $3.06 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

