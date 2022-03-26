Sepio Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $154.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $131.86 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.04 and a 200-day moving average of $160.99.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

