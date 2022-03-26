Sepio Capital LP Purchases Shares of 8,742 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $38,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $210.97 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.67 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

