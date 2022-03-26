Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total transaction of $1,129,888.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,413 shares of company stock valued at $23,705,568. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.95. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ZM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

