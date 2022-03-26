Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Insider John J. Boniface Sells 2,725 Shares

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) insider John J. Boniface sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $10,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SERA stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sera Prognostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sera Prognostics by 768.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.