ShareRing (SHR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.58 Million

ShareRing (SHR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. One ShareRing coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ShareRing has traded flat against the US dollar. ShareRing has a market capitalization of $47.40 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00035385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00112657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ShareRing Profile

ShareRing is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShareRing’s official website is sharering.network . The official message board for ShareRing is medium.com/ShareRing

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

