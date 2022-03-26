Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.76

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.76 and last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 362678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.0791 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,806,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Shaw Communications by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,459,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,293 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

