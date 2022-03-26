Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,551 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,038 ($26.83) to GBX 2,551 ($33.58) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($31.60) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.49) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.98) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($32.12) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,546.89 ($33.53).

SHEL opened at GBX 2,110.50 ($27.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,919.66. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,122.50 ($27.94). The company has a market capitalization of £160.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.86), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,102,685.62).

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

