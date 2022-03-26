Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA) Short Interest Update

Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the February 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SHQA opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Shelter Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Get Shelter Acquisition Corp I alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,449,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,159,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $1,458,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $1,458,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is based in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shelter Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelter Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.