Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 35,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

