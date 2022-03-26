Shopping (SPI) Price Hits $8.41 on Major Exchanges

Shopping (SPI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Shopping has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and $414,221.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $8.41 or 0.00018999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.44 or 0.07028441 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,298.15 or 1.00097252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00042858 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 865,634 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

