Short Interest in Aiadvertising Inc (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Declines By 78.2%

Aiadvertising Inc (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the February 28th total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,614,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AIAD opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -3.06. Aiadvertising has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06.
Aiadvertising Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aiadvertising (AIAD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Aiadvertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aiadvertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.