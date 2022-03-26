Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Rises By 891.7%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,000 shares, a growth of 891.7% from the February 28th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,577,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Get Alstom alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALSMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alstom from €43.00 ($47.25) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alstom from €48.00 ($52.75) to €47.00 ($51.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alstom from €59.00 ($64.84) to €50.00 ($54.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.